Free Cospicua shuttle service introduced for residents

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Cospicua residents can be shuttled around town in two electric vans for free, as part of a mobility project organised by their council.

The service will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, between 8am and 1.30pm. Residents will be picked up from their front door and taken anywhere within the locality.

“This is a locality with an aging population, and a lot of stairs and hills. This project is aimed at helping our residents get around and live a fuller life,” mayor Alison Zerafa said.

The council said it would consider making the service a daily one and introducing a route around the locality if demand was high enough.

To book the service residents can call the council on 2166 3030.

Transport Minister Ian Borg also attended the press conference, telling reporters the project had been part of a number of initiatives launched during last year’s Mobility Week.

He said around 1,000 electric vehicles were currently on Maltese roads. The government’s plan was to increase their number to 5,000 by 2020.