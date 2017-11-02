Falling bricks crush van in Floriana

Yet another construction site accident came close to tragedy today when a heap of bricks ended up crushing a parked van in Floriana.

The incident on Triq San Franġisk, some doors down from the SPCA animal shelter, left the van's front half flattened under the weight of the limestone bricks.

At the time of writing, it remained unclear what had caused the bricks to collapse.

Nobody was hurt and police said officers were dispatched to the scene.