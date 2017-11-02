A puntastic calendar that will make you smile

An online Maltese language project has teamed up with Inspire Foundation to create a calendar with a difference.

Kelma Kelma has come up with 12 Maltese puns – one for each month of the year - with 12 local established artists creating original works of art to depict those puns.



These were then combined to create a 12-page calendar in aid of the foundation, which works for people with disability. The works of art are also being auctioned off for the same cause.

The featuring artists are Nadine Noko, Hayley Acreman, Ġorg Mallia, Debbie Caruana Dingli, Mark Sciclua, Moira Zahra Scicluna, Saviour Baldacchino, Berivan Serin, Bruce Micallef Eunayd, Marisa Attard, Sam DeGaetano and Hannah Galea.

The calendar can be purchased online through Inspire’s website for €6.50 which includes postage to Malta and Gozo. The calendar will also be available for sale at MaltaPost Offices.

The 12 original works are also up for auction and are being sold to raise funds for Inspire. An exhibition of the paintings is being held at Café Elia in High Street Ħamrun. The online auction can be viewed online on the link here.

The partners and sponsors in this initiative also include the Kunsill Nazzjonali tal-Ilsien Malti, the Malta Tourism Authority, the European Commission, Mapfre Middlesea, Maltapost and Café Elia.