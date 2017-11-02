Announcements - 1 November, 2017

ATTARD. On October 31, CARMELO of Pietà, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Connie, née Bason, his sons Tonio and his wife Helen, John and his wife Alice and David, his grandchildren Luke, Karl, M’Claire, Michelle and Paula, his brothers and sisters-in-law, their respective spouses and children, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, November 3 at 9am for Our Lady of Fatima Sanctuary, Pietà, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA GALIZIA – DAPHNE, née Vella, on October 16. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Peter, her sons Matthew, Andrew and Lucie, Paul and Jessica, her parents Michael and Rose, her sisters Corinne and Ondrè, Amanda and Pierre, and Helene and Mark, her sister-in-law Antonia and Matthew, her nephew Nicholas and her nieces Michela, Megan and Amy, other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place at Mosta parish church on Friday, November 3 at 2pm, followed by private burial in the family crypt. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Merħba Bik, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On October 31, at Villa M.SS.ma Annunziata, Balzan, Sister ANNA ANTIDA (Giuseppina) of the Sisters of Charity, aged 90, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the congregation of the Sisters of Charity, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow at 9am at the chapel of the convent, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On October 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, KARMNU (known as Karmnu tar-roti), aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Pauline and her husband Victor Sammut, Doris and her husband Frank Dimech, Joe and his wife Vivien, Mary Rose and her husband Joe Vassallo, and Charlie and his partner Julia, grandchildren Susan, Glenn, James, Gordon, Claire, Diane, Keith, Ian, Rebecca and Nathan and their families, his niece Gemma and nephew Charlie, his sister Doris, widow of Joe Micallef and his brother John, widower of Mary, his aunt Therese Micallef, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, November 1, at 3pm for San Paul parish church, Rabat, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family are unable to receive visitors at home.

SAPIENZA. On October 30, at Oncology Centre, FRANK, aged 68, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Edwige née Baldacchino, his son-in-law Josè Esquina Casalla, his sisters Margaret, wife of Joe Ellul Vincenti, and Helen Fabri, his brother Joseph and his wife Angela, his sister-in-law Rose, widow of Louis, his brother-in-law Roger and his wife Betty Baldacchino, nephews, nieces, many relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said on Saturday, November 4, at 9am at St Julian’s parish church followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

MANGION – YVONNE. A dear, beloved mother and grandmother always very much alive in our hearts and minds. Lovingly remembered today and always. Stephen and Sonja, Bernie and Alec.

STIVALA. In loving memory of PASCAL, today the 22nd anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his family.

Prayer meeting

A prayer meeting for the sanctification of priests and for priestly and religious vocations will be held at Żebbuġ parish church on November 11.

The prayer meeting starts at 9pm with Mass followed by adoration which goes on till 11pm.

This prayer meeting is held in different churches around the country every month.

Birkirkara bazaar

A bazaar is being held at the St Helen parish church centre, Birkirkara (behind the basilica), between November 7 and 15.

Opening hours will be daily between 9am and 12 noon and 4.30 to 7.30pm.

Among the items for sale will be antiques and other collectibles, furniture, home-grown plants and bric a brac.