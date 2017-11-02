X

Closing in:

Wednesday, November 1, 2017, 08:38

MIA pens new deal for duty free store

Dufry store design will draw inspiration from Maltese colours and textures

Malta International Airport has signed a new concession agreement with Dufry, the world’s leading travel retailer, for the operation of the terminal’s duty free store on Level 1 covering the period between January 2019 and December 2026.

Preparations have now started to embellish and extend the area which hosts the duty free store. The reconceived main departures store, whose design will draw inspiration from typical Maltese colours and textures and incorporate some of the most recognisable elements from local culture over an area of around 1,400 square metres. 

Along with familiar fragrance, tobacco and spirits sales, the store will include a beauty studio for cosmetics and a tasting bar where guests can try the store's products. It will also showcase local products and delicacies in a special Spirit of Malta shop.

“We are confident that a revamped duty free store having a strong Maltese identity will continue to enhance the passenger experience,” MIA CEO Alan Borg said.

Pedro Castro, Dufry's division CEO for Southern Europe & Africa, added “We are delighted to have signed this agreement and to have the opportunity to continue working with this great airport partner. We thank them for their confidence in Dufry to be part of the airport’s development. We are positive that our joint collaboration and planning will offer passengers a happy and memorable experience when travelling through Malta International Airport.”

Dufry, which is a Swiss-based company, operates in around 2,200 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and central tourist areas.

