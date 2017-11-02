Further Euro nomination for local basketball referee

Bernard Vassallo.

Local international basketball referee Bernard Vassallo will travel to the Slovak Republic this week so that tonight he will referee the game valid from Group B of the FIBA Euro Cup between hosts Keravnos and the Turkish side Mersin.

This is the fourth day of the group phase and the two teams are in the top two spots of the four team group with Mersin registering three straight wins in the firts round whilst Kosice lost only against the same Mersin in Turkey 76-70.

The officiating crew for this game, apart from Vassallo who is the crew chief, will consist of Vladimir Jevtovic (Serbia) and Blaz Zupancic (Slovenia).