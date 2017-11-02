Architecture Award submissions on display

Architectural designs on display at the Parliament building in Valletta, forming part of the Malta Architect Awards. Photos: Jonathan Borg

Some of the best and most innovative architectural designs on the island are on display at the Parliament building in Valletta following the second edition of the annual Malta Architect Awards.

The awards, organised by iMNG Ltd with the support of the Planning Authority, seek to recognise local architects for high-quality design projects that are shaping the country’s built future.

The awards also aim to raise public awareness about the value of architecture and culture of excellence that certain architects bring to projects, no matter the limits of size and scope.

Different award categories recognised innovative design, rehabilitation and conservation, urban design, commercial buildings, interior design projects, hospitality, tourist accommodation and leisure projects, housing architecture and sustainable development, along with an emerging architect award.

This year’s winners were announced at a ceremony at Villa Arrigo last Friday.

The winners were chosen by a jury made up of Maltese and foreign professionals, supported by technical teams, made up of experts in each of the fields represented by the award categories.

An exhibition featuring designs submitted for consideration in the awards is open to the public until November 14

Announcing the awards earlier this year, PA chairman Vincent Cassar, who headed the jury, said: “We need to keep raising the bar because quality design and architecture results in a better quality of life for our citizens. I am a believer that architecture is not solely based on concrete, steel and structures.

“It is based on dreams. Dreams that have seen cities such as Valletta, Mdina and many of our towns and villages being built.”