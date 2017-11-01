X

Closing in:

Advert
Tuesday, October 31, 2017, 16:07 by PA

Seven held in Pakistan after young woman forced to walk naked in 'honour' row

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Seven men have been arrested for parading a young woman through a village naked in connection with a dispute over family honour, police in Pakistan have said.

Police officer Mohammad Basharat Khan said on Tuesday that the woman's brother had an affair with a young woman from the suspects' family.

He said they forced the young woman from the rival family to strip down before parading her through the village in northwestern Pakistan last week.

He said the two main suspects were still at large.

Family honour is a sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where nearly 1,000 women are killed by their relatives each year for violating conservative norms on love and marriage.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Trump's former campaign manager surrenders to FBI

  2. Eight dead as truck drives on New York cycle path in terror attack

  3. Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016, UN says

  4. Saudi Arabia to allow female spectators at three sports...

  5. Slave workers rescued after seven years working Indian fields

  6. Seven held in Pakistan after young woman forced to walk naked...

  7. Germans seek to dislodge grounded freighter amid ecological fears

  8. Japanese man arrested after parts of nine bodies found in...

  9. Ousted Catalan leader accepts new election on December 21

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed