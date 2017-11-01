Watch: Parties should get together and reform institutions
Times Talk meets Frank Farrugia, president of the Malta Chamber
With Malta's reputation rocked by Daphne Caruana Galizia's assassination, and various reports showing that competitiveness and attractiveness to foreign investors is already dropping, Times Talk spoke to the president of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, Frank Farrugia, to see what business thinks.
Watch the full interview tomorrow.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.