Thought experiments
Philosophy Sharing Malta is hosting a talk entitled ‘Esperimenti bil-ħsieb’ (experiments with thought).
Alfred Zammit will investigate the benefits of experimenting with thought and how it may help us on different levels.
Everyone is welcome.
The talk will take place tomorrow at the Valletta Volunteer Centre in Melita Street, corner with St Paul Street, at 6.30pm. Attendance is free of charge.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.