Tuesday, October 31, 2017, 06:15

Thought experiments

Philosophy Sharing Malta is hosting a talk entitled ‘Esperimenti bil-ħsieb’ (experiments with thought).

Alfred Zammit will investigate the benefits of experimenting with thought and how it may help us on different levels.

Everyone is welcome.

The talk will take place tomorrow at the Valletta Volunteer Centre in Melita Street, corner with St Paul Street, at 6.30pm.  Attendance is free of charge.

