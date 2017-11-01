The Gentlemen Singers from the Czech Republic will take part in a concert at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on Saturday.

Thirty-six choirs from 19 countries are participating in the 23rd edition of the Malta International Choir Festival being held between Thursday and Sunday.

Some of the highlights of the festival are:

• Singing and Praying for Peace, the opening ceremony being held on Thursday at St John’s Co-Cathedral at 6pm and 8pm.

• Secular and sacred music competitions, being held from Thursday to Saturday at the Catholic Institute and the Floriana parish church.

• Choral Ethnic Sounds Concert, on Friday at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, at 7.30pm.

• The Festival Concert, featuring the Arsis Handbell Ensemble from Estonia and the Gentlemen Singers from the Czech Republic on Saturday at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, at 7.30pm.

• Singing in the City – a number of concerts being held at City Gate, Valletta from tomorrow until Saturday.

• Singing during Sunday Mass at various churches all over Malta on Sunday.

• The Grand Prix of Malta Competition and Prize-Giving Ceremony, on Sunday at the Catholic Institute, Floriana, at 5pm.

Another important aspect of the festival is the pedagogical part which takes place in the form of workshops or masterclasses for the participating choirs.

For more information about the festival, visit http://maltachoirfest.com.