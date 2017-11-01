X

Tuesday, October 31, 2017, 06:08

Haunted prison walk-through tour

Curtain Raiser is organising the Haunted Prison Experience at the Corradino Old Military Prison this week.

Not for the faint-hearted, the walk-through tour comes complete with actors, animatronics and props designed to scare visitors. There will also be interactive live games and mazes in the dark with minimal lighting.

The event is being held from today until Saturday in Kordin. One may book online on www.hauntedprisonmalta.com. Gates open from 6 to 11.30pm and guests are asked to arrive 10 minutes before their show begins. For enquiries, call Curtain Raiser on 7991 8857. The location can be found on Google Maps or GPS by looking up Sergeants’ Mess, Kordin.

