Coming to terms with grief

Salesian Theatre is restaging Dear Pete, a theatre production that explores how children handle grief and loss. Combining puppetry, live music and storytelling, the plot follows Little Pete and his unique pet Splint who live a simple life with a standard daily routine. One day, a storm erupts and an unexpected visitor finds his way to Pete’s doorstep. This meeting is only the beginning of what fast becomes a special friendship and adventure – an adventure forged by the many stories sent to Pete by his mother.

Members of Studio 18’s Creative Lab who devised the play brought on board educational psychologist Ian Azzopardi Meli for consultation on how children perceive the loss of a loved one and worked with him to design the play in a way that depicts how the young ones process the several stages of grief.

The play, which is recommended for children aged six to 10, was partly crowdfunded for on Maltese platform ZAAR.

Dear Pete is being staged at the Salesian Theatre in Howard Street, Sliema, on Thursday, Friday andSaturday at 6.30pm. For tickets, log on to www. ticketline.com.mt.