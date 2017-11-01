Apron 4 must remain - Paul Spiteri Lucas

Lufthansa A340-300 can only park either on Apron 9 or Apron 4, this example is here at Apron 4 on long term parking.

I hear there are concrete plans for further expansion in the aviation industry, which I absolutely support. However, one must be careful not to be shortsighted, especially since the industry is forecasting double-digit growth by 2035.

This is not just empty talk but announcements made by such organisations as the International Air Transport Association, Eurocontrol and the International Civil Aviation Organisation, among others. What will such forecasts mean in terms of capacity at Malta International Airport?

Since apron 4 has been mentioned as possibly being sacrificed to make way for the planned expansion, I would like to raise a few points.

Apron 4 is, in fact, one of two sites at the airport that can handle the majority of aircraft now in use. For those familiar with aviation, only aprons 4 and 9 can take code E aircraft, like the Airbus A330 and the Boeing 777. Thus, any talk of doing away with one of these aprons should not only concern us but also future generations if we really want to make the best possible use of every apron on the airfield, especially those that can take larger aircraft.

Building a new hangar on an existing apron, thus further limiting available parking space for aircraft, in an airport that is constantly handling more traffic is surely a bad decision.

Lufthansa Technik already have a problem of where to park aircraft and doing away with an existing apron will mean more headaches for such companies in terms of long-term planning. These companies, it must be borne in mind, invested in hundreds of workers along the years.

Plans to build a hangar on apron 4 had first been announced in 2010 and the land in question was transferred from Malta International Airport to Malta Industrial Parks MIP so SR Technics could have the hangar they had been promised. A year later, SR Technics suspended all projects because the aviation industry was going through a bad patch. Now that things seem to be looking good again, SR Technics and MIP have revived the plans.

I wonder why we persist with the idea of ruining such a precious piece of land at our only airport. Cannot the hangar be built at the Safi Aviation Park, where so much space is still available and which could be developed in a much better hub for the aviation industry?

The fact that over 75 per cent of the area around the airport is neglected and inappropriately used speaks volumes about the bad planning while we boast of the advances made in the aviation sector in Malta.

Regrettably, notwithstanding the recommendations made in the past by various organisations, MIP goes against the advice of industry experts and continues to pursue plans that would cause irreversible damage.

Apart from apron 4 being used lately as a parking lot for Lufthansa Technik, it has always provided the necessary space when major unexpected events occurred at the airfield.

During the visit of US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton in October 2011 two Globemaster C-17 aircraft were parked in Park 4 while the C-32A (B757) that brought her to Malta was parked in apron 9.

In the latest hijack last year, the plane was moved there to allow investigations to take place. Large aircraft diverted to Malta are also directed to apron 4 and the two Libyan Mirage F1 fighters that landed in Malta after their pilots defected were also parked there.

Apron 4 was also used for most of the humanitarian and military flights that operated via Malta during the 2011 Libyan crisis. Given the heavy traffic at MIA, it is already a problem finding adequate parking space for aircraft, let alone having such a major unexpected event unfolding on our doorstep again.

In such eventuality, certain rules must be followed. The ICAO lays down, for example, that: “An isolated aircraft parking position shall be designated or the aerodrome control tower shall be advised of an area or areas suitable for the parking of an aircraft which is known or believed to be the subject of unlawful interference or which, for other reasons, needs isolation from normal aerodrome activities.”

It also recommends that the isolated aircraft parking position should be located at a maximum distance practicable but never closer than 100 metres from other parking positions, buildings or public areas.

If apron 4 is taken over to build a hangar and, say, a hijacked Airbus 330 were to land with unlawful interference in Malta, there will be no other option but to evacuate the main terminal, park the airliner on apron 9 and keep the island isolated for long hours if not days. Or do we leave it on the runway, so then it will be even worse?

We are still in time to right the wrong started seven years ago and resolve to use apron 4 the right way.

Two wrongs, don’t make a right.

Paul Spiteri Lucas is an avid aviation photographer and enthusiast.