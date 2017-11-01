Icelandic town stopping traffic in its tracks

A zebra crossing in the fishing town of Ísafjörður, Iceland, is stopping traffic in its tracks: it was painted to give the illusion that it is in 3D - floating in the air.

Pedestrians get the feeling of walking in mid-air while drivers automatically slow down until they can assess what their eyes are telling them.

The crossing was the idea of Icelandic environmental commissioner Ralf Trylla who a similar project being carried out in New Delhi, India, although other countries have adopted them.

Street painting company Vegmálun GÍH created the amazing illusion.