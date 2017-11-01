Road safety trip campaign for children launched

Primary school children will have the opportunity to travel on a bus to learn about how to use public transport safely in a road safety trip campaign launched today.

The campaign was launched by Malta Public Transport, in collaboration with Fundación Mapfre at St Benedict College in Żurrieq.

In the coming months, MPT will be visiting primary schools to deliver presentations on the importance of road safety. Its representatives will deliver interactive presentations tailor-made for a young audience.

All school children participating in the event will have the opportunity to apply for a free tallinja child card, featuring the new design. They will receive an illustrated book entitled Julia, Penguin and the Spy by Carlo Frabetti. The publication, an educational project by Fundación Mapfre, is aimed to prevent child accidents and promote road safety in the educational environment.

This initiative is open to all public, church and independent schools in Malta.

Further information can be obtained by sending an email to [email protected].