Today's front pages

The speeches given in Parliament yesterday evening during discussion on the rule of law were given to billing in the Times of Malta today, with the need for changes to the Constitution being highlighted. The newspaper also carries a report on the fact that the list of those who 'bought passports' has not been published.

In-Nazzjon, on the other hand, dedicates its entire front page to the Parliamentary debate, stressing that the Constitutional changes would strengthen Malta's institutions.

L-Orizzont opted instead for only the Prime Minister's speech, saying he had discredited all the arguments made in Parliament by Opposition Leader Adrian Delia. It also featured prominently an article about the ballot sheets for the PN's internal elections, saying that they showed the split within the party, and an article on the number of organ donors.

The Malta Independent leads with comments from retired judge Giovanni Bonello saying that the proposed two-thirds majority would not work in practice, along with an update on statements by an MEP, Ana Gomes, in which she said that there was no faith in local institutions.