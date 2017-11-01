Pre-dawn raid on old people's home reveals contraband cigarettes

Photo: Shutterstock

Customs officials raided an old people's home before dawn this morning after receiving reports that management were selling contraband cigarettes to residents.

The 5.30am raid at Sa Maison, which came on the back of a tip-off, revealed more than 4,000 black market cigarettes, most of which were branded 'Richman'.

In a separate raid yesterday evening, Customs officials also found more than 1,200 contraband cigarettes inside a Ħamrun bar.

Anyone with information about contraband goods can contact Customs anonymously on 2568 5124 or 2568 5200.