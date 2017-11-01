Direct flights between Malta and Belfast begin
New link to Northern Ireland's capital from MIA
Passengers arriving in Malta from Belfast found cake waiting for them in the airport terminal as Malta International Airport inaugurated its second new route of the winter season.
Ryanair will be flying the Belfast-Malta route every Monday and Friday, with flights taking an average of three and a half hours.
Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland and its largest city, is famous for being the place where the Titanic was designed, built and launched. Tourists can nowadays explore a six-floor building which houses a visitor experience.
Nature lovers can also visit World Heritage Site the Giant's Causeway, which was recently listed by travel guide Lonely Planet as one of the top places to visit in 2018.
Game of Thrones fans can visit Titanic Studios, where much of the series was filmed, and take one of the many sightseeing tours to the multiple filming locations, while culture vultures will be drawn to the city's annual C.S. Lewis festival and Armagh Georgian Festival, which are both held in November.
