Tuesday, October 31, 2017, 18:34

33 unsolved murders since 1996

Six this year

A total 110 murders took place in the Maltese islands since 1996, Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia said.

Replying to a parliamentary question by Labour MP Etienne Grech, the minister said the murders had 118 victims.

A total 77 of them were solved, 33 were not.

The highest number of murders were committed in 1999 and in 2010, 10 each year. There were no murders in 2003 and 2006.

So far this year, six murders have been committed, three of which have been solved.

The last murder this year was that of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was assassinated in a car bomb at Bidnija on October 16.

