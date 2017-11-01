153 charged with pedophilia in five years

A total of 153 people - 135 men and 18 women, were charged with pedophilia between 2013 and September this year, Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia said.

Replying to a parliamentary question by Labour MP Glenn Bedingfield, the minister said 25 of the men were foreign, as were five of the women.

In all, there were 19 cases in 2013, 24 in 2014, 31 in 2015, 49 last year and 30 by the end of September this year.