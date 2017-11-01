The proper fight

Reading the comments about Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, I fear that, whether on purpose or for other reasons, people seem to focus their attention and thoughts on issues which, important as they are, nevertheless miss the essential.

If her death is to have a meaning, then we have to address the very reasons why she fought and lived and the very reasons why she was killed.

Freedom of expression is important, of course, but it is not the proper topic here. She was murdered not so much for her opinions and ideas but for the facts that she uncovered and revealed.

Finding the authors of this assassination is equally important but it should not be a finality in itself.

What is definitely essential, for Malta and the people living there, is the fight against corruption, which she had undertaken and which should be continued with determination. One should focus on this and on this only.

It was the core of her fight and should remain so for those who will take upon themselves to continue the fight. Besides, it will be the only proper way to honour her name and her work.