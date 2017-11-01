X

Closing in:

Advert
Tuesday, October 31, 2017, 06:13 by Robert Arrigo MP, Sliema

No cash

Seems like Sliema pensioners, who are accustomed to encashing their cheques at Bank of Valletta, have been shortchanged.

They are asked to go to the Gżira and Balluta branches. Is this the sort of service the bank can offer?

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Dark blot

  2. An EU in denial

  3. In the dark

  4. The proper fight

  5. Trump’s rash decisions

  6. Fragmentation threat

  7. No cash

  8. Wine lists

  9. Assassination

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed