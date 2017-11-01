No cash
Seems like Sliema pensioners, who are accustomed to encashing their cheques at Bank of Valletta, have been shortchanged.
They are asked to go to the Gżira and Balluta branches. Is this the sort of service the bank can offer?
Closing in:
