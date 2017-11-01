X

Closing in:

Tuesday, October 31, 2017, 06:19 by Mario Dingli, Sliema

More iced buns

There is a new authority onthe way that will take charge of all, repeat, all roads and presumably streets. This leads one to think that not all the iced buns have been delivered after the June election.

