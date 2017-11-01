Fragmentation threat

I urge Maltese MEPs to consider pushing the following statement through the European Parliament:

“That any part of any member state that fragments for any reason be considered a non-member at the point of fragmentation.

“That the leaving territory automatically loses both its membership of the European Union and, where relevant, its right to continue to trade in the euro currency until such time that its application to join the EU and use the euro currency, where appropriate, is approved.

“That the remaining part of such a state is considered a temporary member of the EU at that state’s request and may continue to enjoy the rights of EU membership and use the euro as its national currency where appropriate. Until such time as its altered status complies fully with both membership of the EU and its economic obligations regarding its right continue to trade in the euro as its national currency.”

I leave it to the lawyers to tidy this up a tad but unless the EU makes it totally clear that fragmentation is not a simple option then we can expect more chaos ahead. Indeed, the European project itself is clearly facing a threat of fragmentation. After all, as Catalonia and Scotland have shown, the risks are very real.