Commemorative plaque

I thank George Gusman for his letter (October 14) in reply to mine (September 26).

The proposed monument to commemorate the Royal Malta Artillery will be including the 3rd LAA Regiment RMA, which had absorbed the Dockyard Defence Battery (DDB). However, I suspect that there will be no mention of the battery as an entity and, therefore, the memory of this battery will be lost forever. It is already bad enough that very few people around know that once there existed this battery.

What I had in mind was a simple plaque in a prominent place overlooking the harbour, in which the exploits of the volunteers of the Dockyard Defence Battery are commemorated.