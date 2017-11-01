The brutal assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia reminds me of other sinister assassinations in recent history: Giacomo Matteotti in 1924 under the Mussolini regime, Alexandros Pangoulis in 1976 under the Greek military junta, Carmine Pecorelli in 1979 in the Anni dei Piombo and Giulio Regeni in 2016 under the present military junta in Egypt.

Any more comment would be superfluous.