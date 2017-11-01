Living as a breast cancer survivor

At the end of cancer awareness month, medical student Bernice Farrugia discusses concerns, the risk of relapse and the chance of developing a second cancer. She says that support from family and friends is very encouraging for patients and that adopting a healthy lifestyle is of utmost importance.

The term ‘breast cancer’ sends shivers down the spine of any woman. Women with newly-diagnosed breast cancer may feel hopeless, afraid and ultimately, they may also start questioning its impact on their life, family and survival.

Breast cancer treatment like any other cancer treatment, has its own biological and physical side effects. However, the treatment options offered for breast cancer may pose a dilemma, especially to women of child-bearing age.

One of the effects of chemotherapy is early menopause. This may seem very distressing to young women since it endangers their fertility and sexuality, thereby putting more pressure when it comes to raising a family. Fortunately, the majority of women are able to become pregnant after the treatment for breast cancer.

However, chemotherapy might damage the ovaries resulting in immediate or delayed infertility. It is, therefore, of utmost importance that if one thinks she may want to have children one day or just want to keep her options open, the best time to talk to a doctor about fertility is before beginning breast cancer treatment.

One of the more common side effects is alopecia (hair loss). This usually results in a short-term change in appearance but it still has a profound effect on a woman’s self-esteem. Yet all is not lost as a number of options are available which can help one cope with hair loss. Alternatives such as wigs, hats, scarves and other accessories are a possibility. However, other women accept the way they look and feel empowered to identify themselves as breast cancer survivors and encourage other women in their situation.

Another treatment option against the progression of breast cancer is mastectomy. This is a radical surgical procedure which involves the removal of part or all of the breast affected by the cancer. With such a major change, women may struggle to accept their bodies or feel they would be neglected from the people they love most. However, some women opt to proceed to reconstructive surgery wherein the breast mound is rebuilt. Others decide to wear a form of prosthesis suitable for the breast.

Breasts are an essential part of a woman’s sexuality. Thus, such a radical change to woman’s breasts following mastectomy may put some women in a vulnerable position. Upon removal of the malignant tissue from the breast or the whole breast, a woman may lose sensation in the affected part and may also experience changes in the hormone levels, which in turn negatively affect sexual interest or response.

Hence, relationship issues are also extremely important throughout the breast cancer treatment. One’s partner may worry about how to express love physically and emotionally after such a radical treatment. Breast cancer should, however, not be detrimental to a relationship but rather a growth experience for couples.

Besides worrying about personal physical changes, women, especially mothers, also worry about their children. Five to 10 per cent of breast cancers are hereditary i.e., are a result of gene (BRCA 1 and BRCA2) mutations which are passed on from the mother to her children. Women with such gene mutations are more susceptible to develop breast cancer at a younger age and are prone to develop other cancers such as ovarian, uterine or a second breast cancer (that is different from the first cancer coming back), although most do not get cancer again.

Cancer that returns after treatment is called a recurrence. But some cancer survivors develop a new, unrelated cancer later. This is called a second cancer.

Fortunately, breast cancer is one of the best studied types of cancer and research has shown there are some things that might be helpful.

It is vital that breast cancer patients lead a healthy lifestyle consisting of a balanced diet and exercise. Smoking and alcohol are the major risk factors in the evolution of all types of cancers so these should be avoided.

The course of breast cancer treatment is an arduous one and sometimes may render women vulnerable and lonely. Everyone can benefit from some type of support.

What’s best for the individual depends on her situation and personality. However, it is truly encouraging when family and friends get involved throughout the management plan and in the decision-making process. No patient should give in and lose hope.