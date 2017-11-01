New Malta coach names squad for Estonia friendly

Malta coach Tom Saintfiet will make his debut against Estonia on November 12.

New Malta coach Tom Saintfiet has named a provisional 25-strong squad for the home friendly match against Estonia on November 12.

The friendly at the National Stadium (kick-off 15.00) will mark Saintfiet’s debut as Malta coach after the Belgian succeeded Pietro Ghedin earlier this month.

Saintfiet has kept faith with most of the established players who formed the backbone of the squad that featured in the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign but has also introduced some new faces.

Myles Beerman, who is on the books of Scottish Premiership club Glasgow Rangers, and Valletta FC striker Kyrian Nwoko have been named in Saintfiet’s first squad. They are expected to join the senior squad after the Malta U-21 team’s UEFA U-21 Championship qualifier against Turkey on November 10 at the Centenary Stadium.

MALTA’S PROVISIONAL SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS: Henry Bonello (Valletta); Andrew Hogg (Hibernians); Steve Sultana (Ħamrun Spartans).

DEFENDERS:Andrei Agius (Hibernians); Cain Attard (Birkirkara); Steve Borg (Valletta); Ryan Camilleri (Valletta); Clayton Failla (Hibernians); Clifford Gatt Baldacchino (Gżira United); Zach Muscat (US Arezzo); Joseph Zerafa (Valletta).

MIDFIELDERS: Myles Beerman (Glasgow Rangers); Triston Caruana (Ħamrun Spartans); Ryan Fenech (Balzan); Paul Fenech (Balzan); Luke Gambin (Luton Town); Rowen Muscat (Valletta); Steve Pisani (Floriana); Andrè Schembri (Apollon Limassol); Ryan Scicluna (Birkirkara).

FORWARDS: Alfred Effiong (Balzan); Jean Paul Farrugia (FC Chiasso); Lydon Micallef (Ħamrun Spartans); Michael Mifsud (Valletta); Kyrian Nwoko (Valletta).