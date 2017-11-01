France coach Deschamps extends contract until 2020
Didier Deschamps has extended his contract as France coach until 2020, the French Football Federation has announced.
Deschamps took over in 2012 and led Les Bleus to the final of Euro 2016 on home soil, where they lost to Portugal.
He led them to next year's World Cup with just one defeat in their 10 qualifying matches.
FFF president Noel Le Graet said at a press conference broadcast on lequipe.fr: "Didier for me is the best, it is no contest.
"The France team is progressing with Didier. I want to give him the chance to lead the team at the World Cup and the next Euro.
"Regardless of the team's performance, he will remain the coach until the end of Euro 2020."
Deschamps won 103 caps for France during his playing career and captained them to glory in both the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.
[OFFICIEL] - Didier Deschamps est prolongé à la tête de l'@equipedefrance jusqu'en 2020 ! #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/4885Mb8bw4
— FFF (@FFF) October 31, 2017
