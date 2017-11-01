El Shaarawy strikes twice as Roma rout Chelsea

Stephan El Shaarawy scores the second goal for Roma against Chelsea.

Stephan El Shaarawy struck twice, including the fastest goal of this season’s Champions League after just 39 seconds, to help thrust Roma to the top of their Champions League group with a convincing 3-0 win over Chelsea.

Following the sides’ thrilling 3-3 draw in London two weeks earlier, the Italian international striker’s brace was the highlight of another impressive display from Roma which allowed them to leapfrog the English champions at the summit of Group C.

El Shaarawy’s thunderous first-minute shot was the earliest recorded in any match in the competition this term and, despite Chelsea creating early chances, Antonio Rudiger’s defensive indecision allowed him to nip in for a neatly-taken second after 36 minutes.

Not for the first time this season, Chelsea again looked uncharacteristically disorganised at the back as Diego Perotti thrashed home a third after 63 minutes to move Roma on to eight points, one clear of Chelsea, who slip to second.

Atletico Madrid's Champions League hopes hang in the balance after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Group C minnows Qarabag from Azerbaijan despite playing a large part of the second half with an extra man.

The home side had far more chances than Qarabag in the first half but fell behind in the 40th minute when Spanish midfielder Michel rose to meet a corner and his header was too powerful for Jan Oblak to keep out.

Midfielder Thomas Partey equalised in the 56th minute with a thunderous long-range strike and Atletico were given another boost when Brazilian Pedro Henrique was sent off a minute later.

Yet despite laying siege to the visitors' area, the Liga side could not find a winner, while Atletico's Stefan Savic was sent off for a second booking in the 88th minute.

Paris St Germain qualified for the Champions League last 16 in emphatic fashion when they extended their perfect Group B record with a home 5-0 win against Anderlecht, with fullback Layvin Kurzawa scoring a hat-trick.

Neymar, back in the team after being sent off during the French ‘classic’ against Olympique de Marseille, scored the second goal on the stroke of halftime after Marco Verratti’s opener, with Kurzawa completing the scoreline after the interval.

PSG have 12 points from four games and lead Bayern Munich by three points.

Kingsley Coman and Javi Martinez fired Bayern Munich into the knockout stages of the Champions League, netting a goal each as they beat Celtic 2-1 in their Group B clash to make it two wins out of two against the Scottish champions.

The victory puts the German side on nine points after four games, three behind leaders Paris Saint Germain and six ahead of third-placed Celtic, and their superior record against the Scots guarantees them a top-two spot in the group.

Though the hosts started well, Coman broke the deadlock for Bayern in controversial fashion in the 22nd minute, appearing to handle a long ball from goalkeeper Sven Ulreich before firing home following a horrendous mix-up in the Celtic defence.

After creating the goal, Ulreich had to come to his side’s rescue early in the second half, getting down smartly to steer Stuart Armstrong’s shot behind for a corner.

Callum McGregor put Celtic back on level terms in the 74th minute, latching on to James Forrest’s clever pass before sliding the ball between Ulreich’s legs.

The lead lasted only three minutes as Martinez headed Bayern back in front, sustaining a nasty cut above his eye in a clash of heads with Celtic defender Nir Bitton in the process.

Celtic shifted to a three-man backline as they chased another equaliser but even with six minutes of time added due to the injuries to Martinez and Bitton, the Hoops could not fashion an equaliser.

Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain scored a trademark goal to salvage a 1-1 draw for the Serie A side after they had been rattled by lively Sporting in the Champions League.

The Portuguese were the better side in the first half and took a deserved lead when Brazilian midfielder Bruno Cesar followed up to slot in a rebound in the 20th minute.

Higuain was denied by a brilliant Rui Patricio save in the 69th minute but equalised 10 minutes later when he clipped the ball past the Sporting goalkeeper after Juan Cuadrado threaded a pass through the defence.

The win kept Juventus second in Group D with seven points from four games, three ahead of their opponents, and on course for a place in the last sixteen.

Barcelona's seemingly inevitable passage to the Champions League last 16 was postponed by a determined Olympiakos side as the Greek champions held the Spanish giants to a 0-0 draw in an absorbing Group D clash.

Ernesto Valverde’s in-form Barca team enjoyed the lion’s share of possession and chances in an often frenetic, open match at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium but the LaLiga club could not find a way past goalkeeper Silvio Proto.

The Belgian made several fine saves, especially in the first half, to deny a somewhat subdued Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in a pulsating atmosphere generated by the boisterous home fans.

Manchester United almost made sure of a place in the knockout stage of the Champions League by beating Benfica 2-0 at Old Trafford to make it a perfect four wins in Group A.

An own goal by Benfica’s 18-year-old keeper Mile Svilar on the stroke of halftime and a Daley Blind penalty in the 78th minute were enough for United who struggled at times to find their fluency.

Svilar, the youngest keeper in Champions League history, was unfortunate as a Nemanja Matic shot struck the post and bounced into the goal off his back.

Earlier Svilar, whose error had gifted United a 1-0 win when the teams met two weeks ago in Lisbon, had saved a weak penalty from United’s French forward Anthony Martial to keep his team on level terms.

United’s Dutch defender Blind made no such mistake with his spot kick after substitute Marcus Rashford was brought down by Andreas Samaris.

Benfica had several decent chances in the game but United’s Spanish keeper David De Gea was his usual reliable self and when he was beaten, Mexican forward Raul Jimenez’s shot struck the outside of the post.

The result leaves United top of Group A on 12 points while CSKA Moscow and Basel each have six points with Benfica still without a point.

CSKA Moscow scored twice in the second half to beat Basel 2-1 on Tuesday as the Russians gave themselves a Champions League lifeline and frustrated their opponents’ hopes of booking an early spot in the last 16.

Basel had looked set to wrap up a place in the knockout stage with two games to spare after Luca Zuffi’s instinctive lob gave the Swiss side the lead after 32 minutes, but the match was turned on its head following the break.

Alan Dzagoev came off the bench to level in the 65th with a composed chip before CSKA’s Swedish midfielder Pontus Wernbloom fired in a vicious drive with 11 minutes remaining to complete a superb comeback.