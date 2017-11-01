Watch: Swieqi council films its residents depositing rubbish at irregular hours

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Local councils face a daily headache trying to convince residents to abide by their garbage collection hours.

On the other hand, residents often complain they cannot always stick to the stipulated collection hours, lest they choose to leave filthy garbage bags reeking inside their residences.

But Swieqi council has clearly had enough. A video posted by the council on Facebook shows people dumping garbage bags in a particular spot at irregular hours. The video was compiled over a span of weeks.

"These clips may be forwarded to the police for their actions. Kindly observe the garbage-collection schedule," the council warned.

Not sure about waste-collection times in your area? Click here.

