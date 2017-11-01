Announcements - 31 October, 2017

CAUCHI. On October 28, PAUL, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Antonia (Lina), his sons Charles and his wife Bernadette and Robert and his wife Adelaide, his grandchildren Andrew, Daphne and Nicole, his and his wife’s siblings, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, October 31, at 1.45pm for St Philip parish church, Żebbuġ, where a celebratory Mass will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at San Blas Cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TABONE. On October 29, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, AGNES, née Chircop, of St Julian’s, passed away peacefully, aged 91, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Albert, her brother Louis, her nephew Dennis Kirkop, her niece Joyce and her husband Raymond Bonello, other nephews and nieces, her carer Mariella Bonello, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia today, Tuesday, October 31, at 1.30pm for the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment. Donations to the Malta Dementia Society, University of Malta, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Mr Tabone wishes to thank the management and staff of Casa Antonia for the loving care and treatment offered to his wife.

WEST. On October 29 at Mater Dei Hospital, EMILIA, widow of Francis Xavier, aged 90, peacefully departed this life to meet the Risen Lord and reunite with her husband and her daughter Anita. Remembering her love and happiness her grandchildren, nephews and nieces, her brothers and sisters, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Wednesday, November 1, at 9am for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – PATRICK. Remembering a dear brother and uncle, today being the seventh anniversary of his death. Rest in peace.

ATTARD. Treasured memories of our beloved and special friend PATRICK (Fefu), tomorrow being the seventh anniversary of his passing to everlasting life. As time goes by, I miss you a little more and more, I miss you from the core of my being, our energy merges eternally with yours, rest peacefully, till we meet again. Camille and Mandy.

BOWMAN – ANNIE. Treasured memories of our mother on the seventh anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughters Rosalie and Johanna and their respective husbands Philip and Franco, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

BRIMMER – ODELIA. 29 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Betty, Rose, Bernardette.

BUHAGIAR. In loving memory of a beloved father, GINO, on the 58th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his son Vincent and his wife Myriam, his daughters Miriam and her husband Willie, Carmen and her husband Saviour, and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – GIOVANNI. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Annalise, Melanie, Andrè Karl, Nina and Gianni. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. Remembering our dear MARLENE, née Glanville, today the anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughter Maria Pia, her sisters Lina and Berna-dette and her brother Joe.