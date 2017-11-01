Bank of England sees up to 75,000 finance job losses after Brexit - BBC
Scenario without specific deal for financial services
The Bank of England expects Britain to lose up to 75,000 financial services jobs after the country leaves the European Union in 2019, the BBC reported today.
"I understand that senior figures at the Bank are using the number as a 'reasonable scenario', particularly if there is no specific UK-EU financial services deal," the BBC's economics editor Kamal Ahmed wrote, without providing a more specific source.
He added the BoE thought the figure could vary depending on the terms on which Britain left the EU, and that 75,000 was at the upper end of projections provided by other groups.
The BoE did not have an immediate comment.
Two BoE deputy governors whose roles cover financial services, Jon Cunliffe and Sam Woods, are due to speak to a parliament committee about Brexit on Wednesday.
The BoE is currently assessing British-based financial services firms' contingency plans to minimise disruption after Brexit.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.