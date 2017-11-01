World stock markets gauge touches record on Europe boost

Gains in European stocks, led by a bounce in Spain, helped push a gauge of global equities to an intraday record, while Wall Street edged lower after a strong rally last week.

US traders appeared to shrug off the first charges related to a probe of possible Russian interference in last year’s US election.

Paul Manafort, a former campaign manager for US President Donald Trump, and an associate were indicted by a federal grand jury on 12 counts, including conspiracy against the US and money laundering, the federal special council’s office said yesterday.

The Dow and S&P 500 retreated slightly, on the heels of seven straight weeks of gains that left both indexes at record levels. The Nasdaq was modestly higher after scoring its best weekly gain in nearly a year last week.

MSCI’s world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, gained 0.08 per cent to top the record hit on October 23. The index has surged 17.7 per cent so far in 2017, and is on pace to notch its best annual performance since 2013.

Spanish markets supported European shares after an opinion poll smoothed investors’ concerns over Catalan secession. Spanish stocks were up 2.56 per cent and set for their best day since October 5.

Spain’s benchmark 10-year bond yield last yielded 1.504 per cent, down from 1.583 per cent on Friday.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.15 per cent. European stocks have rallied this year on a healthier economy, coupled with convincing growth in corporate earnings and a reduction in political risk.

US Treasury prices gained to start a week of policy meetings by three major central banks, a steady stream of economic data and the expected announcement of a new Federal Reserve chair.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 12/32 in price to yield 2.3865 per cent, down from 2.428 per cent late on Friday.

Mr Trump is likely to pick Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell as the next head of the US central bank, a source familiar with the matter said yesterday.

Data yesterday showed U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest increase in more than eight years in September, likely as households in Texas and Florida replaced flood-damaged motor vehicles. But underlying inflation remained muted.

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise rates on Thursday, reversing its monetary easing following Britain’s June 2016 vote to leave the European Union, while the Federal Reserve is expected to hold rates steady. The Bank of Japan will also issue a rate decision this week.

Meanwhile, oil markets firmed and energy stocks rose on expectations that an Opec-led production cut due to expire next March would be extended.

Brent crude held above $60 a barrel, near its highest since mid-2015, while United States West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were near an eight-month high.