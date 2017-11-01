Malta’s Honorary Consuls in France meet to discuss commercial and tourism opportunities

The Embassy of Malta in Paris hosted a meeting between Honorary Consuls in France and stakeholders in the investment and tourism sector. The meeting also served as a first encounter of the Honorary Consuls with the newly appointed Ambassador Helga Mizzi and Deputy Head of Mission Nicole Sarsero.

Representatives from Malta Enterprise, the Maltese French Chamber of Commerce and Malta Tourism Authority were invited to underline opportunities in these sectors.

The presentations delivered and active discussion that ensued were directed at identifying ways in which the network of Malta’s Honorary Consuls in France can contribute to enhanced exchanges between the two countries. A series of recommendations was also drawn up to ensure effective follow-up. Participants warmly welcomed this initiative and expressed their willingness to meet again in France, in the first half of next year.

Malta presently has Honorary Consuls in nine French jurisdictions, whose tasks range from providing assistance to Maltese nationals, to the promotion of trade, investment and cultural exchanges between the two countries.