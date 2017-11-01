One thousand choristers hit the high notes

Choristers from 36 choirs and 19 countries will participate this week in the launch of the Malta International Choir Festival. Photos provided by the Malta Tourism Authority

The voices of a thousand choristers from 19 countries will this week echo across Valletta with the launch of the Malta International Choir Festival.

For the 23rd edition this year, 36 choirs will visit from Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Indonesia, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, Spain and the UK. Malta is also participating.

The festival, which kicks off tomorrow, serves to increase and support events during the quieter months of the year.

Organised by the Malta Tourism Authority and supported by the Tourism Ministry, the festival brings together people of all ages and from different nations, who are bound together by singing.

For CEO Paul Bugeja, its international dimension strongly complements the MTA’s marketing and promotional efforts.

One particular concert, called Choral Ethnic Sounds and organised for the first time, will be presented on Friday and will bring together ethnic music from different countries.

Choirs will sing in traditional costumes and accompany the songs with folk choreography.

On Saturday, another highlight will be the participation of the Gentlemen Singers from the Czech Republic and the Arsis Handbell Ensemble from Estonia.

The former is a choir made entirely of male singers, who will be presenting an eclectic programme of classical, contemporary and jazz selections. The Arsis Handbell Ensemble consists of eight professional players, who make use of one of the most perfect sets of bells in the world.

They have prepared a very popular programme that will also include a work based on Maltese folk themes.

There will also be three workshops, led by international exp-erts on choral singing.

For more information on the festival, visit www.mcc.com.mt and www.maltachoirfest.com.