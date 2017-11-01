Watch: Here come the zombies (ARTE)
When humanity is forgotten
The figure of the zombie has infected our perception of reality. The media are now aping the portrayal of zombies in films to depict marginalised social groups. Not a horde of zombies, but hordes of unwashed masses; the refugees; the hungry; the desperate. The real-world impact of thinking of these people as something other than people is undeniable.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.