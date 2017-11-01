X

Violin and cello lunchtime concert

Klara Nazaj and Akos Kertesz

Violinist Klara Nazaj and cellist Akos Kertesz will be giving a violin and cello recital at the oratory of St  Francis church, Valletta, tomorrow at noon.

Vibrant Violin and Cello Selections will feature some of the greatest classical music ever written.  The duo will perform Corelli’s Sonata Op. 5 No. 12 ‘La Follia’; Handel’s joyful two movements from Rejouissance, La Paix and Hornpipe. They will also perform Dancla’s Duo on the Themes of Mozart’s Don Giovanni and five movements from Gliere’s Selection from 8 Morceaux pour Violin et Violoncelle.

The concert forms part of a series of fundraising events for restoration projects going on at the Franciscan church. Tickets may be obtained from the venue itself half an hour before the concert. For more details, call 7968 0952 or e-mail [email protected].

