Monday, October 30, 2017, 06:03

Giuseppe Galea’s life drawings

Maltese artist Giuseppe Galea is being featured in the exhibition Giuseppe Galea, The Academic Years, highlighting the life drawings he undertook when in Rome.

Galea studied life drawing under the tutelage of Maltese sculptor Antonio Sciortino and these drawings are specifically from that period.

The works have been selected to show the artist’s skill and technique.  His drawings are classical in their manner and reveal the keen eye for detail that the artist possessed.

The Mdina Cathedral APS Contemporary Art Biennale 2017 decided to highlight this under-represented element of the artist’s capability, as these drawings display Galea’s talent and extensive technical knowledge.

The exhibition – at St Paul’s Cathedral, Mdina – is open until tomorrow. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1794273727529591.

