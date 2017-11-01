One of the works on display in the exhibition Rediscovered Treasures.

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar is holding its annual art exhibition in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institute.

The exhibition, entitled Rediscovered Treasures, will be inaugurated tomorrow at 7pm by the new Italian Ambassador, Mario Sammartino. Curated by Celine Portelli, it will feature works by 30 artists, including Robert Caruana Dingli, Joe Bellia and Emvin Cremona.

The exhibition will remain open at the Italian Cultural Institute, St George’s Square, Valletta, until November 10. Opening hours are: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 9.30am-1pm and 2.30-4.30pm; Thursday: 9.30am-1pm and 2.30-6.30pm; Friday: 9.30am- 1.30pm. Entrance is free.