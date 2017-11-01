A retrospective look at Anthony Calleja’s work through the years

Bank of Valletta is dedicating its 25th Retrospective Art Exhibition to the artistic journey of renowned Maltese artist Anthony Calleja.

The exhibition, curated by Lisa Gwen Baldacchino, was inaugurated on October 20 by President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

Born in 1955, Calleja’s early artistic training took place while he was working as a ‘studio hand’ with his uncle, the late sculptor Anton Agius, when he was only nine years old.

In 1982, he followed an in­tensive course of drawing and etching at the Accademia delle Belle Arti Pietro Vannucci in Perugia. Following that, he obtained a ba­che­lor’s degree in design from Falkirk College for Higher Education in Scotland.

The human form features prominently in Calleja’s work, as do representations of himself.

Calleja is a versatile artist, constantly challenging himself, and incessantly experimenting with a broad spectrum of media and techniques, at times also blurring the boundaries between painting and sculpture.

The works exhibited have been selected from among the artist’s vast portfolio of work and mark the important milestones, as well as key happenings in his life that have shaped and informed his art.

The BOV Retrospective Art Exhibition at the BOV Centre in Santa Venera is open to the public until December 1. It is open Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 4.30pm and on Saturdays between 8.30am and 1pm.