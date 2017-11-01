Entering a new era - Jiang Jiang

On October 18 to 24, the 19th national congress of the Communist Party of China was convened in Beijing. This is an event of great importance taking place during the decisive stage in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects in China and at a critical moment as socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era.

It will exert a significant and far-reaching impact on the development of China and the world at large.

In recent days, I have had the pleasure of meeting, on different occasions, quite a number of Maltese friends keen to learn about the event and its impact on the future development of China. I would like to take this opportunity to share with you some of my observations.

One of the main outcomes of the 19th national congress of the Communist Party of China is its important conclusion that socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era.

In the report delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping, the phrase “new era” was mentioned 35 times. It is fair to say that this very phrase is the keyword throughout the party congress.

It signifies that from now on the development of China will start from a new historical point, follow the guidance of a new theory, tackle a new contradiction and shoulder a new mission.

With the coming of the new era, China is at a new historical juncture. Since the 18th national congress of the Communist Party of China, under the leadership of the Communist Party, the Chinese people have risen to challenges and forged ahead, and made historic achievements in reform, opening up, and socialist modernisation.

With an average growth rate of 7.2 per cent, China has maintained its position as the world’s second largest economy and contributed more than 30 percent of global economic growth. People’s living standard has been visibly improved.

Thanks to the policy of targeted poverty alleviation, an average of over 13 million people were lifted out of poverty each year. It has become the most commendable episode in the history of mankind’s battle against poverty. Technological innovation and infrastructure building have yielded abundant results.

China has built the world’s longest cross-sea bridge, the world’s biggest unmanned container terminal and the world’s biggest south-to-north water diversion project.

The Chinese nation has achieved a historic transformation – it has stood up, grown rich, and become strong. In a nutshell, China’s development has reached a new historical starting point.

With the coming of the new era, China needs to tackle a new contradiction

With the coming of the new era, China has found a new theory to guide its development. To meet the goals of the new era, the party central committee with comrade Xi Jinping as the core has adopted a new perspective to deepen its understanding of the laws that underlie governance by the Communist Party, the development of socialism, and the evolution of human society.

It has worked hard to undertake theoretical explorations, and achieved major theoretical innovations, ultimately giving shape to the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

It provides the most authoritative and thoughtful solution to a series of fundamental issues facing China in the new era. It is also a guide to action for all party members and all the people as we strive to achieve national rejuvenation.

With the coming of the new era, China needs to tackle a new contradiction. After nearly four decades of reform and opening-up, the basic needs of over a billion Chinese people have been met and their lives are generally decent.

That being said, people in China aspire for more things to be achieved to make their lives even better. The principal contradiction facing Chinese society at the new era has evolved.

What we now face is the contradiction between unbalanced and inadequate development and people’s ever-growing needs for a better life. China will stay committed to the people-centered philosophy of development, and work to promote well-rounded human development and common prosperity for everyone.

With the coming of the new era, the party shoulders a new mission. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s report was met with 71 rounds of applause. Clearly the report has received firm endorsement from the people with high hopes on the party.

It is the shared expectation of the people in China that the party central committee with comrade Xi Jinping as the core will navigate the giant ship of China through waves and oceans and accomplish its great mission.

The ambitious two-centenary goals, i.e. building a moderately prosperous society in all respects by the centenary of the Communist Party of China and turning China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful by the centenary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, will be achieved.

As General Secretary Xi Jinping said, the new era will be one that sees China moving closer to centre stage and making greater contribution to mankind. China will continue to pursue development with its doors wide open. China will actively promote international cooperation through the Belt and Road Initiative.

China will continue to encourage the evolution of the global governance system, the fostering of a new type of international relations, and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, so as to achieve common development and prosperity with all countries in the world, including Malta.

The new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics is not only a time of great promise for China, but also a new era in which the Chinese people will join people around the world to create a better tomorrow for all.

Jiang Jiang is the Chinese Ambassador to Malta.