Watch: Peru hosts canine Halloween costume contest

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Pampered pooches battled it out for best-dressed in 'trick or treat' fashion in Lima on Sunday.

Costumed canines dressed as the pirate Jack Sparrow, a triceratops and an ice cream Sunday strutted their stuff before an eager audience… to show that they have what it takes to claim the fiercely contested title of best costume.

Around 120 dogs competed for the top honours.

"We are again very happy because this creates a space for people to have a good time with their pets and also to send out the message of balanced nutrition and responsible pet ownership, which is always important," said event organiser Miguel Zapata.

Free anti-parasite treatments were also on offer at the event and rescue dogs were available for adoption.

An 'applausometer' gauged audience reaction to determine which three dogs would take home the top honours for the most creative costume - with the lucky winners taking home a basket dog food treats.