Watch: Historic site blasted to make way for Mosta showroom, PD warns

A historic site in Mosta which could contain archaeological features such as a hypogeum is being blasted into oblivion to make way for a showroom and apartments, Partit Demokratiku has warned.

Development at the site at Wesgħa tal-Ġganti is already underway, and despite the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage having limited its recommendation to a request for works to be supervised, "there is no sign of any monitoring whatsoever, as heavy machinery blasts the rocks," PD has said.

The AX Holdings project will see the area turned into a showroom, five maisonettes, seven apartments, four penthouses and 18 garages across four storeys. It is made possible thanks to the 2006 extension of development zones.

"The loss of priceless prehistoric heritage in favour of a showroom and apartments is a symptom that Malta's institutions are undervaluing our patrimony," PD charged.

It accused the Superintendence and Planning Authority of letting down the nation, called for an urgent national masterplan for development and an "immediate" Constitutional Convention.

"We are the guardians of Malta's heritage and it is our duty to safeguard it for prosperity," PD warned. "We must respect our past as well as look to the future."