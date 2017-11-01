Today's front pages

Good morning. These are the leading stories from today's local newspapers.

The Times of Malta splashes with a 'Hands off institutions' as it reports on yesterday's protest in favour of the rule of law in Sliema.

In a secondary story, the paper reports that Sicilian investigators looking into a fuel smuggling racket also believe that a number of Maltese were involved in money laundering operations linked to the scheme.

The Malta Independent also leads with news from yesterday's protest, and it too opts for a photo of a sea of protesters holding their phones aloft as torches.

The paper dedicates its secondary front page story to Nationalist Party MP Robert Arrigo and his bid to become deputy leader of party affairs.

L-Orizzont quotes from Joseph Muscat's Sunday speech in which he told his audience that Malta's economic boom meant there would be a worker shortage.

The paper also gives first page prominence to news that local police have called former Malta international Darren Debono in for questioning as they investigate the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In-Nazzjon highlights yesterday's protest, with the front page featuring three photos - one of the protesters, the other two of banners calling for the heads of police commission Lawrence Cutajar and Attorney-General Peter Grech - and the headline "Civil society continues to call for resignations and justice."