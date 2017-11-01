X

Monday, October 30, 2017, 13:10

Senior citizen hit by car in Cospicua

68-year-old taken to health centre for treatment

A 68-year-old Cospicua woman was grievously hurt this morning when she was hit by a car in her hometown. 

The traffic incident happened sometime after 9am on Triq Fuq San Pawl, when the woman was hit by a Peugeot 208 driven by a 33-year-old St Julian's woman. 

The victim was taken to a health centre for treatment. Doctors certified her injuries as being grievous in nature.  

Police said they are investigating further. 

