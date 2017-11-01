Senior citizen hit by car in Cospicua

A 68-year-old Cospicua woman was grievously hurt this morning when she was hit by a car in her hometown.

The traffic incident happened sometime after 9am on Triq Fuq San Pawl, when the woman was hit by a Peugeot 208 driven by a 33-year-old St Julian's woman.

The victim was taken to a health centre for treatment. Doctors certified her injuries as being grievous in nature.

Police said they are investigating further.