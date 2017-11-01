More than 10,000 register as organ donors

Photo: Shutterstock

More than 10,000 people have registered to become organ donors, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced today.

The government had set a target of 10,000 donors by the end of this year, and Mr Fearne said so far 10,331 had registered.

A national organ donor register was introduced late last year, allowing people to specify whether they would like - or not - to be donors, as well as to specify which organs they would like donated.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Fearne said two people had added their name to the register to expressly forbid their organs from being donated.

When a person has not specified an organ donation preference, that decision is left to their next-of-kin.

Some 110 people are currently awaiting a transplant, mostly for kidneys and corneas, but Mr Fearne said the increased number of donors did not necessarily mean the problem was solved.

He explained that the not all those on the donor list were eligible to donate, nor were they necessarily a match with those currently awaiting an organ. Some 30 transplants were successfully carried out so far this year.

Mr Fearne was joined by Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia, himself also a doctor, who was presented with a list of members of the Armed Forces who had signed up to have their organs donated in the event of their death.

Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi said “as the armed forces we are used to defending the public throughout our lives, with this we are extending it to our deaths too.”

Dr Farrugia said that he hoped the national sense of altruism would prevail and everyone would register as a donor.

During the press conference he recounted how an 11-year-old boy was still alive thanks to a heart transplant he received.

“This is a boy who plays footballs with Naxxar Lions, he plays music in a band club, and he is still with us today,” the minister said.

The press conference ended with Christine Grixti, a heart transplant recipient, who said she had been diagnosed with a life-threatening condition when she was 18 that eventually led to heart failure.

“Being on that list waiting for a heart was nerve-wracking, but I am here today thanks to a man, Andrew - I call him Drew - and he is in here,” she said, clutching at her chest.

To register your organ donation preference, log in with your e-ID over here.