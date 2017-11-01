More protected birds shot as government is accused of "not caring"

The hall of shame. Photo: Birdlife

Eleven protected birds with confirmed gunshot injuries were retrieved by Birdlife Malta in the last two weeks alone.

The number of autumn hunting season casualties is on the increase with the total of known illegally shot birds collected by BirdLife Malta or the police now standing at 43, the NGO said today.

The list includes a number of birds of prey: three common kestrels, two merlins, a hobby, a honey buzzard and a red-footed falcon. The other injured birds collected in the last two weeks are a grey heron, a night heron and a stone curlew.

The full and updated list can be seen in the pictures.

"Despite our calls for action, the government not only does not care and remains silent on this situation but actually appeases the hunting lobby more as seen by the most recent and possibly illegal move of allowing extended hunting and trapping hours at Il-Majjistral Nature and History Park, which is supposed to be a a Natura 2000 site," BLM said.