Missing woman found in Kalkara 'cave'

Natalie Williams was reported missing last Friday.

A woman reported missing last Friday was found in a cave in Kalkara on Monday night in a bizarre case which has baffled police.

Natalie Williams, 46, was discovered in a deep rock crevice underground around the Rinella area, after the police had to intervene following an argument between her husband and her relatives in Triq is-Salvatur at 8pm.

As the police stepped into action, her husband informed them about the whereabouts of Ms Williams.

Speaking to Times of Malta, police denied media reports that the woman had been chained, that she was found unconscious or was unable to flee, but said investigations were still ongoing to establish what really had happened.

Her husband, a foreign national, has been arrested in connection with her temporary disappearance.

Ms Williams was taken to hospital for treatment. Her condition is not yet known.